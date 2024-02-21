Upland Software (UPLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Upland Software to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Upland Software Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $148.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Upland Software by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Upland Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Upland Software by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Upland Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
