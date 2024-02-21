Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.59

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.59 and last traded at $43.36, with a volume of 360764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on URBN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,835,000 after purchasing an additional 674,790 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.