Ursa Fund Management LLC Takes Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,186 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up 1.8% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 52.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 68,129 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth $19,088,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth $4,925,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 99.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at $661,747,108.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119 over the last 90 days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.65. 506,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,808. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $31.69.

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.