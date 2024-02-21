Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UTMD
Utah Medical Products Trading Up 0.5 %
Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.12%.
Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 97.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
Utah Medical Products Company Profile
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Utah Medical Products
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.