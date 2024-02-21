Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UTMD

Utah Medical Products Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UTMD stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $264.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.14. Utah Medical Products has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $100.59.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.12%.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 97.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.