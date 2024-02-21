V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 3,969 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 428,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,828,000 after buying an additional 140,286 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 43,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,419,000 after buying an additional 321,354 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.