V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Campbell Soup by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,089,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,375 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Campbell Soup by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,453,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 557,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $4,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.7 %

CPB stock opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

