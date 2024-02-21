V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 1,772 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

EXPD stock opened at $115.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.89 and a 12 month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

