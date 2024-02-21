V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 1,787 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 198.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,071,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,893,737,000 after acquiring an additional 76,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,912,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,231,000 after buying an additional 98,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,543,000 after buying an additional 104,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bunge Global by 28.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,509,000 after acquiring an additional 659,471 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BG opened at $91.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.80.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

