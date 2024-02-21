V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 1,961 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $137.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.13. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.