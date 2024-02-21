V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 2,473 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 12.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 25.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PHM opened at $103.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

