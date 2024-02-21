V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 74 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,578 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 284.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,275,000 after buying an additional 495,285 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,471,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 953,929.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,717,000 after acquiring an additional 448,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3,139.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 436,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $165,219,000 after acquiring an additional 423,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $444.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $482.05 and a 200-day moving average of $430.12. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

