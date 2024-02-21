V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 129.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $36,853,000. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 843.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 161.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,184.37 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,195.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,136.94.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

