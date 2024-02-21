V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 184.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,242,000 after purchasing an additional 112,243 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 334,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares during the period. Finally, Caden Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,983,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,447 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.80.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $401.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $404.86.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

