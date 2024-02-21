V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 2,378 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 183.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 944.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 13,862 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 38.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,705,000 after acquiring an additional 509,994 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 40.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,339,000 after acquiring an additional 205,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $96.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 2.18. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $96.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.50%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

