V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 2,664 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NTRS. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.04.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $79.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average of $76.17. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $95.92.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.