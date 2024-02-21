V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 144.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,235 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,834,000 after acquiring an additional 473,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,169,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,922,000 after buying an additional 618,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,144,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,049,000 after buying an additional 194,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

