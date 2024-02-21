Vale (VALE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VALE opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vale by 508.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

