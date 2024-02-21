Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Shares Up 8.8%

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.47 and last traded at C$4.46. 236,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 375,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

Valeura Energy Stock Up 7.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90. The firm has a market cap of C$447.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy Marchant sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.94, for a total transaction of C$30,870.00. In other news, Director Timothy Marchant sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.94, for a total value of C$30,870.00. Also, insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$822,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 430,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,281. Company insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

