Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.05% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,480,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOX traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $126.59. The stock had a trading volume of 29,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,983. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.95. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $86.41 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.