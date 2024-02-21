Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Raised by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.37. 356,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,940. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.04. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

