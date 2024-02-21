Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,314 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $48,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.40. 96,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,664. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $169.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.42.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

