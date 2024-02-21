Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 310,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,721,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,214,007. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

