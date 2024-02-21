Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is MCIA Inc’s Largest Position

MCIA Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 26.2% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $70,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.58. 594,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,662. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.66. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $338.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

