Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $8.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $494.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $343.39 and a 1-year high of $523.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.21.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

