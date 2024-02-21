Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.24% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $167,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,051,000 after buying an additional 108,476 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after buying an additional 211,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,079,000 after buying an additional 193,871 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 690,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,505,000 after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.48. 90,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,052. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $182.31 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

