Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 19,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 39,562 shares.The stock last traded at $220.46 and had previously closed at $221.23.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.71.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.9149 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 115,697.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,800,000 after acquiring an additional 41,395,371 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,423,000 after purchasing an additional 273,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 504.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,764,000 after purchasing an additional 194,673 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 21,182.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,641 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 442.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

