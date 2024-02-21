Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 19,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 39,562 shares.The stock last traded at $220.46 and had previously closed at $221.23.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.71.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.9149 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
