Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,685. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.