Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Stake Raised by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,481,000 after buying an additional 55,820 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,477.8% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 642,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,507,000 after purchasing an additional 632,555 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $171.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.80. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.63 and a fifty-two week high of $172.06.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

