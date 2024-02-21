Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 65,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $90.33. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.00.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

