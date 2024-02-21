Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498,184 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $745,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.