Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,474,000 after purchasing an additional 767,942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,187,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,816,000 after purchasing an additional 588,625 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,870,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,506 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2119 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

