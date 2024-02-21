Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,891,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695,368 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $329,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $401,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,658. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0859 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.