Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $245.83. 1,041,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,855. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $250.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

