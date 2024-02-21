Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Cut by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,986,000 after purchasing an additional 300,304 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VTI stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.40. 1,603,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,955. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $250.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

