Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.32% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFVA. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 76.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the third quarter worth about $234,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance

BATS VFVA traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,299 shares. The company has a market cap of $596.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.75.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

