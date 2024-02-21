Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) & Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Financial Review

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vaxcyte and Autolus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$223.49 million ($3.34) -22.19 Autolus Therapeutics $6.36 million 182.14 -$148.84 million ($0.98) -6.80

Profitability

Autolus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Vaxcyte and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -23.36% -22.06% Autolus Therapeutics N/A -64.86% -35.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vaxcyte and Autolus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 6 0 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Vaxcyte currently has a consensus target price of $68.40, suggesting a potential downside of 7.69%. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.97, suggesting a potential upside of 19.69%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats Vaxcyte on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma. It also focuses on developing AUTO5, a preclinical TRBC2 programmed T cell product candidate for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

