Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) versus WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Critical Comparison

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) and WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Veeva Systems and WiMi Hologram Cloud, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeva Systems 1 6 15 0 2.64 WiMi Hologram Cloud 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veeva Systems presently has a consensus target price of $217.18, indicating a potential downside of 0.67%. Given Veeva Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Veeva Systems is more favorable than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiMi Hologram Cloud has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Veeva Systems and WiMi Hologram Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeva Systems 24.68% 10.91% 8.71% WiMi Hologram Cloud N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veeva Systems and WiMi Hologram Cloud’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeva Systems $2.30 billion 15.33 $487.71 million $3.48 62.83 WiMi Hologram Cloud $97.97 million 0.90 -$51.36 million N/A N/A

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Veeva Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Veeva Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats WiMi Hologram Cloud on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States. The company also provides Veeva Development Cloud, a suite of applications for the clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety functions, including Veeva Vault Clinical, Veeva Vault RIM, Veeva Vault Safety, and Veeva Vault Quality; Veeva QualityOne, a quality and document management, and training solution; Veeva RegulatoryOne, a solution that helps companies to manage regulatory submission content; and Veeva Claims addresses the end-to-end product and marketing claims management process. In addition, it offers professional and support services, including implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; data migration and systems integrations technical consulting services; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three-dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films and shows. The company's holographic AR entertainment products consist primarily of payment middleware software, game distribution platform, and holographic mixed reality software. In addition, it engages in the provision of central processing algorithm services, and provides computer chip products to enterprise customers, as well as sells comprehensive solutions for central processing algorithms and related services with software and hardware integration. Further, the company's holographic AR technologies are used in software engineering, content production, cloud, big data, and artificial intelligence. Additionally, it provides hardware performance optimization and software algorithm optimization services to online game developers and game distributors. The company serves a range of industries, including manufacturing, real estate, entertainment, technology, media and telecommunications, travel, education, and retail. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

