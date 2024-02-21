Velas (VLX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.12 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Velas has a market cap of $44.25 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00071095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019275 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001908 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,559,459,171 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

