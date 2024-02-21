Ventyx Biosciences’ (VTYX) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VTYX. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Ventyx Biosciences

VTYX traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. 81,424,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339,553. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $285.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -1.06. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $47.25.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $37,371.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,690.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $37,371.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,690.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,924.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 67,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Further Reading

