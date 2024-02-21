VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,901 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.06% of VeriSign worth $220,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in VeriSign by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in VeriSign by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in VeriSign by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total transaction of $1,068,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,935,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total transaction of $1,068,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,935,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,207.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,690 shares of company stock valued at $6,415,299. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $192.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.89. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

