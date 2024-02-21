Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Verisk Analytics updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.30-6.60 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $248.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $251.98.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRSK

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 1,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.