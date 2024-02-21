Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Vertex were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 124.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on VERX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

In other news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 79,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $2,199,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,860,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,664,557.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,472 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,584 over the last three months. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

