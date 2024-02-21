Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.200-2.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion. Vertiv also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.320-0.360 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.11.

VRT opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Vertiv has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $65.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

