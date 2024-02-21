Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.320-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.260 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.11.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $3.36 on Wednesday, hitting $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,112,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696,484. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $65.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 4.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.