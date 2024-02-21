Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Down to $62.02

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.02, but opened at $55.03. Vertiv shares last traded at $58.24, with a volume of 5,022,719 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Vertiv Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 4.62%.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 30.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

