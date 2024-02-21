Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Vestis Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VSTS stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. 19,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vestis has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $22.37.

Get Vestis alerts:

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.72 million. Vestis’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vestis will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSTS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VSTS

Insider Transactions at Vestis

In related news, CEO Kim Scott acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.14 per share, for a total transaction of $287,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,127.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vestis news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 5,250 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,577 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kim Scott bought 15,000 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.14 per share, for a total transaction of $287,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,127.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vestis

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,586,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vestis by 5,401.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,701,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,477 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $22,456,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vestis by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,137,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,054,000 after purchasing an additional 770,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $15,667,000.

About Vestis

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.