VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,754,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.27% of VICI Properties worth $80,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VICI. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

