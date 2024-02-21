Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Stock Price Down 6%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.55 and last traded at C$5.60. 87,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 178,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on VGCX
Victoria Gold Stock Down 5.4 %
Victoria Gold Company Profile
Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria Gold
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.