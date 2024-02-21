Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Stock Price Down 6%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCXGet Free Report)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.55 and last traded at C$5.60. 87,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 178,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.96.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$375.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.38.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

