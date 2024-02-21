Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Sold by QVIDTVM Management LLC

QVIDTVM Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Victoria’s Secret & Co. comprises 4.2% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. QVIDTVM Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VSCO traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $40.57.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 57.91%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

