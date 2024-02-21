Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issues Earnings Results

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Viper Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.77. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Viper Energy

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.